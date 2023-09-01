DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Saturday, Sept. 2: Man City Szn

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia check out Saturday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Manchester City tower over the slate and surprisingly none of their players are too expensive. That likely means everyone will be on the majority of their players, especially in cash games. So, how do you win tournaments if you want to fade City? They look for options.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.