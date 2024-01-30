Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 30: Back At It

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
January 30, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia return for the first Premier League classic slate at DraftKings in what feels like years. Arsenal are expected to be the most popular side facing Nottingham Forest, but there are other ways to go with Crystal Palace and Brighton on the slate in decent spots. Aston Villa are at home for the first time since December, looking for revenge against Newcastle. Jack and Ryan look at cash builds and discuss some possibilities for GPPs.

DraftKings DFS Content for Tuesday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and was the recipient of FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year for 2022. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
