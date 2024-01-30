DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 30: Back At It

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia return for the first Premier League classic slate at DraftKings in what feels like years. Arsenal are expected to be the most popular side facing Nottingham Forest, but there are other ways to go with Crystal Palace and Brighton on the slate in decent spots. Aston Villa are at home for the first time since December, looking for revenge against Newcastle. Jack and Ryan look at cash builds and discuss some possibilities for GPPs.

DraftKings DFS Content for Tuesday's EPL slate

