DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Thursday, June 20: Are England Good?

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Published on June 19, 2024

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia break down Thursday's three-game Euro slate at DraftKings. England did little in their opener and now face a better Denmark team. Should you trust them? What to expect from Spain and Italy? Is there a better side between Serbia and Slovenia? It's an interesting slate and they'll try to dissect it all.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Showdown DFS Fantasy Soccer: Thursday Euros Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
