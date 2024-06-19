DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Thursday, June 20: Are England Good?

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia break down Thursday's three-game Euro slate at DraftKings. England did little in their opener and now face a better Denmark team. Should you trust them? What to expect from Spain and Italy? Is there a better side between Serbia and Slovenia? It's an interesting slate and they'll try to dissect it all.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown DFS Fantasy Soccer: Thursday Euros Cheat Sheet

