DraftKings DFS Preview Podcast for Tuesday, April 1: Saka is Back

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on March 31, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia preview Tuesday's three-game EPL DFS slate at DraftKings. Arsenal get Bukayo Saka back, but it's unknown if he'll start. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are dealing with injuries for their matchup against Manchester United, while Wolves still won't have Matheus Cunha. They dive into cash and GPP strategies. 

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
