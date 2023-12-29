DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, Dec. 30

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Matheus Cunha (WOL vs. EVE, $8,000): I would probably have more interest in Cunha if Man City weren't such ridiculous favorites on this slate with an implied goal total nearing three. Cunha has been in strong form and Wolves have been great on the counter, culminating in some strong performances. If you want to fade Man City in GPPs, Cunha

Phil Foden ($9,700) is also in consideration but his salary will make it tougher to fit him in alongside Alvarez. Other City players such as Jack Grealish ($8,400) fall in a similar boat and anyone in the City attack is worth watching. In tournaments especially, this slate could come down to picking the City players who end up on the scoresheet.

Julian Alvarez (MCI vs. SHU, $10,900): Alvarez comes in with a premium salary, but it's tough to look past him, as he leads the line with Erling Haaland out once more and has a strong role on set pieces for the biggest favorite of the slate. Alvarez is also -165 to score giving him the best goalscoring odds, pointing to the best floor-upside combo. I understand fading Alvarez in tournaments, but I think he will be hard to ignore against a likely defensive Sheffield United side.

FORWARDS

MIDFIELDERS

James Garner (EVE at WOL, $5,600): Garner is more of a mid-range option in midfield, but I like his upside against Wolves, who have tended to allow opposing midfielders space in behind the back line. Garner has had a decent floor and has been a lock to go 90 minutes in the past five matches in addition to likely playing more forward in the absence of Abdoulaye Doucoure. Dwight McNeil ($8,800) is a more premium option and someone I've strayed away from with more salary going toward Man City players. Eberechi Eze ($9,200) is another player who falls into that similar category, though he could be a strong play if you fade Alvarez or another City player in that range.

Mathias Jensen (BRE at CRY, $6,700): Jensen is back from injury and should be fully fit for Saturday's match. If he's good to start, he'll likely be back on set pieces and should be a strong cash play. The main concern is if he's fit enough for 90 minutes, but the news around him has been positive in recent days after going 23 minutes last match. With Jensen back, Saman Ghoddos ($5,500) falls out of contention. However, if Jensen doesn't start, Ghoddos would immediately earn consideration, especially with forward eligibility. Andre Gomes ($3,500) is a punt option, though you're likely only going to get 65 or so minutes, though he could see some set pieces while on the pitch.

DEFENDERS

Alex Moreno (AVL vs. BUR, $5,500): Lucas Digne is out and that means Moreno instantly becomes one of my favorite plays, especially against a Burnley side that has been dreadful out wide. Moreno should have the chance to bomb forward throughout Saturday's match with some excellent upside at defender. Aston Villa aren't as favored as Man City, but this still projects as a heavily one-sided match at Villa Park.

Rico Lewis (MCI vs. SHU, $4,200): Lewis is defender eligible, but really you're getting a Manchester City midfielder for pennies, assuming he starts. He's shown the ability to join the attack frequently and he's impossible to ignore for this salary no matter the position. The savings here also help build even more of a City stack in forward. If you need to punt at defender, Nathaniel Clyne ($3,000) is an option as a full-back who will go the full 90, though he's really not one to get forward at this point.

GOALKEEPER

Emiliano Martinez (AVL vs. BUR, $5,700): Martinez is slightly cheaper than Ederson ($5,900), but he's still a massive favorite and has excellent clean sheet chances. I understand paying up for Ederson if you can, but that small savings could pay dividends at forward. Jordan Pickford ($4,700) had his clean-sheet streak snapped last time out, but he could have plenty of upside himself as a mid-range option.