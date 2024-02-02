DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, Feb. 3

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Michael Olise (CRY at BHA, $9,900): Olise is finally fit and has produced five goals and three assists in his last five starts. Away to Brighton might not be the easiest match on the calendar, but this same Brighton side conceded four to Luton Town last time out. Olise has a rock-solid floor and if Eberechi Eze starts, his upside is arguably stronger, as the two have struggled to be healthy at the same time this season. On a slate without the usual giants, Olise and Eze become the biggest players on the slate.

Chiedozie Ogbene (LUT at NEW, $5,800): Since returning to the starting XI on the right side of the midfield, Ogbene has been productive. Across two-and-a-half league matches in this role he has eight chances created, eight shots, one goal and nine crosses. With pricey options elsewhere, Ogbene is an appealing option at a middling salary in cash games, even in a tough trip to St. James' Park.

Elijah Adebayo ($5,400) is worth mentioning after scoring a heroic hat trick midweek, but unless he goes on the heater of his career, that outburst is likely to be the outlier. At this salary, there's some GPP appeal if you want to pick Luton for a famous win on Tyneside.

MIDFIELDERS

Eberechi Eze (CRY at BHA, $10,100): Eze is nearly impossible to fade and doubly so on a slate that doesn't feature any of the Premier League's heaviest hitters. The only concern is if he starts and if so, how long he goes. Eze was forced off with a hamstring issue after scoring a brace during Tuesday's 3-2 win over Sheffield United. If he starts, it's hard to fade Eze in cash games, though fading him in GPPs and hoping he only goes 45 minutes could be in play.

Andreas Pereira (FUL at BUR, $7,200): Pereira has been at his best recently with 19 crosses and six chances created the last two matches. Fulham dominated possession against Everton and this Burnley side routinely gives up 60 percent of the ball, which should hand Pereira plenty of opportunities. Pereira has some upside, as well, especially if he can build some chemistry with new loan signing Armando Broja, who may finally solve Fulham's striker woes.

DEFENDERS

Pervis Estupinan (BHA vs. CRY, $5,700): Estupinan has been a mixed bag since coming back from his second serious injury. The left-back has four chances created and 13 crosses since returning to the starting XI, but he's only gone the full 90 once, as the presence of Tariq Lamptey on the bench doesn't help. Estupinan also came off after 45 minutes as Luton ran riot over Brighton last time out. At home against a banged-up Crystal Palace should be a chance for Brighton and Estupinan, to get back on track, especially after failing to score in three straight league matches.

Kieran Trippier (NEW vs. LUT, $8,000): Trippier at home against Luton Town is impossible to ignore. He's a lock in cash lineups and fading him in GPPs could prove risky as multiple assists are in play. Newcastle have an implied goal total over two and with clean sheet chances at 40 percent this is one of the softest matchups on the schedule. The only minor concern for Newcastle is the likely absence of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, leaving the Magpies with Anthony Gordon leading the line as a makeshift striker. Still, the matchup is so good it's hard to completely fade Newcastle.

GOALKEEPER

Thomas Kaminski (LUT at NEW, $3,700): I'm looking towards Kaminski due to the salary and that he'll likely face plenty of shots on the road in Newcastle. A clean sheet is unlikely, though Kaminski's first Premier League clean sheet came against Newcastle in the reverse fixture. With Isak and Wilson unlikely to play, Newcastle could resort to more shots from outside the box, which may help Kaminski add on to his 83 saves in 22 matches. Martin Dubravka ($5,800) sits at the other side of the pitch and the other side of the salary range. While he has excellent clean sheet chances, he also figures to have fewer save opportunities.

