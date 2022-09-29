DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

FORWARDS

Saturday's five-game slate is interesting because we're coming off a long break and don't have to worry about Manchester City as massive favorites. Liverpool are 70 percent to win and have a 2.15 implied goal total at home against Brighton. While those numbers stand out in relation to the other four games, it still isn't a spot to jam as much Liverpool as possible, in my opinion. For cash games and optimal style builds, forward is the toughest position while defender and midfield are more straightforward. I don't see any forwards worth prioritizing. People like to roster Mohamed Salah ($9,300) on these types of slates and I've been surprised how popular he's been in cash games this season. He has the top goalscoring odds at -105, but I'm not sure he offers anything more than penalty-kick upside in comparison with the other Liverpool forwards. Pascal Gross ($9,100) has been fantastic this season as he's played 90 minutes in all six games and scored 18-plus DK points in four of them. Brighton are the biggest underdog on the slate, though, and that's a hefty price for such a spot. Darwin Nunez ($8,400) has taken 15 shots in three games. His +105 goalscoring odds reflect that he's just as likely to score from open play as Salah. Aleksandar Mitrovic ($8,000) is quite a bit cheaper than we've seen him recently and has the third-highest goalscoring odds at +140 for Fulham's home matchup against Newcastle.

Luis Diaz, LIV vs. BHA ($7,900): Diaz is the cheapest of Liverpool's front three and he's played 90 minutes in five-consecutive matches. He's scored at least seven floor points in each match during that span to go with three goals. Again, I'm not prioritizing any of these forwards for cash games, Diaz is just the highest-priced player I'd consider. Moving down, Willian ($7,000) split corners and picked up an assist in his first start for Fulham. I suppose he's acceptable with Fulham home against Newcastle, but I need to see more before rostering him. He played 70 minutes and doesn't have much goal upside. Spending down at both forward spots might be the best option for this slate.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, CHE at CRY ($4,900): I really don't like having to highlight Aubameyang here, but he has the same goalscoring odds as Mitrovic at +140. Unfortunately, both of the Chelsea forwards are underpriced as Kai Havertz ($5,100) is the cheapest we've ever seen him after beginning the season at $7,700. Chelsea are 52-percent favorites away to Crystal Palace and they have a 1.64 implied total. It's not a must target spot, but I'd expect both players to be popular. If I was forced to choose one, it'd be Havertz. Joelinton ($5,300) has a higher floor than either of them. He's played 90 minutes in every match, averaging two shots per game and Newcastle are favorites away to Fulham. Neal Maupay ($5,700) bagged his first goal for Everton last time out and makes sense for GPPs as he'll be less popular than those Chelsea forwards. Southampton actually have the third-highest implied total for their home matchup against Everton and they have some cheap forwards with Adam Armstrong ($4,400) and Joe Aribo ($4,300) both expected to start. Armstrong has +195 odds to score and would even be fine in cash games based on the context of the slate.

MIDFIELDERS

James Ward-Prowse, SOU vs. EVE ($9,500): I just mentioned that this is a pretty good spot for Southampton, who have a 1.5 implied total at home against Everton. Ward-Prowse takes all the sets and always plays 90 minutes. He has a higher floor than any forward/midfielder and should have some chances to get on the scoresheet.

If you plan on spending up at forward, you're probably fading Ward-Prowse and that could be okay as there are some other decent options for quite a bit cheaper. I'd have a hard time trusting Mason Mount ($7,400) at this point with uncertainty over playing time and set pieces. His salary has fallen to its cheapest point of the season, however, and he's a player with big upside, making him better suited for GPPs in my opinion. I'd rather roster Demarai Gray ($6,800) in cash games. Gray has been taking almost all of the sets for Everton and he's played 90 minutes more often than not this season. He has 20 crosses over his last two matches against West Ham and Liverpool.

Marcus Tavernier, BOU vs. BRE ($6,400): Normally, I'd avoid rostering Bournemouth players on a five-game slate, but their home matchup against Brentford is a relatively good spot and there isn't as much opportunity cost as usual. Tavernier has taken 24 of 27 sets this season and usually plays 90 minutes. He's had chances to score recently, playing in a more attacking role. It's pretty much a toss up between him and Gray in this range. Andreas Pereira ($6,200) loses some value with Willian in the lineup sharing set pieces.

There are a couple of cheaper options worth considering if you'd rather use more salary at forward. Ryan Fraser ($4,100) might take a corner or two, but even without them, he has a decent floor plus some upside for that salary. Jorginho ($3,600), similar to most of the Chelsea players, is especially cheap. His lack of floor and open-play upside makes him better suited for GPPs, though.

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold, LIV vs. BHA ($6,100): It can't be considered nothing that Alexander-Arnold has been subbed off at 59, 71 and 83 minutes in recent last matches, but I wouldn't be overly concerned as he played 90 minutes in both of the recent Champions League games. Most relevant for this match is that he didn't play a minute for England over the break. Regardless, you would've expected to see his salary at or above $7,000. The $6,100 price is just too cheap for the combination of floor and upside he possesses. The same can probably be said about Kostas Tsimikas ($6,500) with Andrew Robertson still out. Tsimikas has been even better than Robertson from a DFS standpoint.

Kieran Trippier, NEW at FUL ($6,700): Trippier has sent in double-digit crosses four times already this season and has a whopping 31 over his last two games. He takes direct free kicks, as well, having already scored from one of them. If you prefer Tsimikas over him, that's fine, but I think it makes sense to roster all three in cash games. This slate is loaded at defender. Reece James ($6,800) would offer leverage in GPPs and it seems like he's back to playing on the right wing in Graham Potter's system. Matt Targett ($5,800) is another option, taking the left-sided corners for Newcastle. If you're looking for a punt, Seamus Coleman ($2,900) might be tempting, assuming he takes Nathan Patterson's place at right-back. The salary is definitely appealing but his floor isn't really much higher than that of most center-backs.

GOALKEEPERS

Alisson, LIV vs. BHA ($5,800): Liverpool have 44-percent clean sheet odds and they might be worth prioritizing because of the gap between them and the rest. Still, their form is a bit concerning and Alisson is tough to afford if you're spending up at defender and for Ward-Prowse.

Neto, BOU vs. BRE ($4,500): Neto has 23-percent clean sheet odds at home against Brentford. Bernd Leno ($4,600) has 23-percent clean sheet odds at home against Newcastle. They're in similar spots and are good targets for GPPs.

