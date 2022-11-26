DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Sunday, Nov. 27

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

In what feels like a first for this World Cup, no team has greater than 50 percent odds to win in Sunday's slate. After being upset by Japan, Germany will have to show initiative against a Spain squad that is capable of dominating possession. That game has the highest implied total on the slate. Belgium are the biggest favorite against Morocco and the Canadian manager has said his side are going to come out and attack against a slightly favored Croatia.

FORWARDS

Dani Olmo ($8,600, ESP vs. GER): Forward is not very deep, with no one standing out for their goalscoring odds. Olmo sticks out to me as the only reliable set-piece option. In the previous match, there were some concerns about how many minutes he could play, but he put in 90 minutes against Costa Rica. Given the lack of other options I think he'll be one of the most popular players in cash games. Of course, there's no guarantee he'll start and his replacement could be Pablo Sarabia ($6,600), who is midfield only, so you'll need to make sure that situation doesn't screw you in the late match.

Youssef En-Nesyri ($4,100, MAR vs. BEL): There are a lot of set-piece takers in midfield I want to play, so my instinct in cash games is to spend down at the second forward spot. The hope is that En-Nesyri plays around 80 minutes like he did against Croatia, and his +300 goalscoring odds are certainly acceptable for his price.

For GPPs, Ferran Torres ($8,400) is a direct pivot off Olmo with slightly better goalscoring odds and Alvaro Morata ($7,600) is $1,000 cheaper if he starts. Michy Batshuayi ($7,300) has the best odds to score at +130. If he starts, Niclas Fullkrug ($6,700) is one of the cheapest ways to get to a German forward in a game where they will have to push. Finally, it's worth mentioning that David Junior Hoilett ($6,700) took a set piece for Canada in the previous match.

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne ($9,500, MAR vs. BEL): I'd be lying if I said I wasn't worried about De Bruyne's performance against Canada, but he still took every set piece and scored 12 fantasy points. He remains one of the first players in my cash lineup. In tournaments, I think it is viable to fade De Bruyne. His upside for Belgium is not the same as it is for Manchester City and the salary savings can get you an upgrade at a different position.

Luka Modric ($7,700, CRO vs. CAN): Modric has a different role for Croatia than Real Madrid and takes almost all of their set pieces. Joshua Kimmich ($7,500) took seven of Germany's eight set pieces along with four shots in their first match. Neither gets particularly forward in attack, but I think their floor is good enough for cash games. In fact, the cash game move might be to roster both, with Kimmich in the flex since he is in the last game. If you only want to play one of them, the tiebreaker should go to Modric since he takes penalties. Spain's Marco Asensio ($6,700) and Pablo Sarabia ($6,600) are also cash-game options worthy of consideration. Their matchup against Germany is not a must but the savings lets you spend more at goalkeeper if you don't want to punt there.

I'm not interested in spending down at midfield in cash games due to the opportunity cost of not playing one of the players mentioned above. If you go that route, Pedri ($4,000) created three chances and has a chance to take one or two set pieces. Canada's Stephen Eustaquio ($5,400) took a set piece and three shots against Belgium. If I play En-Nesyri in tournaments, I will almost certainly pair him with Hakim Ziyech ($7,400). Other tournament options include Ilkay Gundogan ($6,200) for his penalties and a favorably priced Kai Havertz ($5,800) if he starts.

DEFENDERS

David Raum ($5,400, ESP vs. GER): Raum played in an advanced role for Germany in their first game, racking up eight crosses and three chances created. He took one set piece as well, but I don't think he necessarily needs them. If the German lineup against Spain is similar to the one they opened with against Japan, I really want to get up to Raum in cash games. Alphonso Davies ($6,400) plays as a forward for Canada, but he split set pieces and might not be on penalty duty anymore after missing in the first match. I'll consider him in tournaments, but I doubt I'd have the salary for him in cash.

Josko Gvardiol ($2,900, CRO vs. CAN): I don't expect to have much salary left for second defender in cash games. Gvardiol is positively correlated with Modric and seems underpriced for his clean-sheet odds. Another value option is Yahya Attiyat Allah ($2,600), who is projected to start at left-back for Morocco. The mid-ranged defenders do not seem worth prioritizing in cash games, but if you don't play Raum, you can look to Josip Juranovic ($4,600) and Timothy Castagne ($4,300).

GOALKEEPER

Yassine Bounou ($4,200, BEL vs. MAR): With no team standing out for a win and clean sheet, my inclination is to spend down at goalkeeper so I can afford all the set-piece takers in midfield. Belgium are the biggest favorite, but they have the same implied goal total as Croatia and Spain, so I am fine playing Bounou. Getting up to Thibaut Courtois ($5,300) only costs $1,200, and he looks like the best spend-up option at the position.

