DraftKings DFS UCL Final Showdown Strategies for Saturday, June 1: Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia preview Saturday's Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid from a DFS perspective at DraftKings. Is Toni Kroos a lock in his final match with Real Madrid? Is there an obvious Dortmund play for cash games? What's the best move to win big in a showdown, specifically in a Champions League final? They break it all down.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's UCL Final slate

3:00 pm: Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Champions League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.