Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Showdown Strategies for Saturday, June 1: Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid

DraftKings DFS UCL Final Showdown Strategies for Saturday, June 1: Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Published on May 31, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia preview Saturday's Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid from a DFS perspective at DraftKings. Is Toni Kroos a lock in his final match with Real Madrid? Is there an obvious Dortmund play for cash games? What's the best move to win big in a showdown, specifically in a Champions League final? They break it all down.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's UCL Final slate

3:00 pm: Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Champions League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
Champions League Final Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund
Champions League Final Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund
2024 UEFA Champions League Final: Predictions Based on History
2024 UEFA Champions League Final: Predictions Based on History
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 481
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 481
Europa Conference League Final Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Olympiacos vs. Fiorentina
Europa Conference League Final Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Olympiacos vs. Fiorentina
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 480
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 480