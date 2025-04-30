DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Barcelona are reasonable home favorites for the first leg against Inter. Despite not having Robert Lewandowski, the poor form of Inter is the main talking point entering this matchup.

Similar to Tuesday's match, I'll be analyzing lineups and doing a deep dive into the game at roughly 1:45 p.m. ET Wednesday on our YouTube channel (thumbs up, please). The main question for lineups will be if Marcus Thuram is ready to start and who will play in the central operator role for Barcelona.

DFS CASH PREVIEW

It'll be hard not to captain Raphinha ($11,000) in cash games. He'll take the majority of Barcelona's set pieces and is more likely than anyone to rip five-plus shots. The other route would be to hope for at least a 10-point floor from Lamine Yamal ($9,400) or that Pedri ($7,200) steals a couple sets. Without a guarantee for minutes between Dani Olmo ($9,000) and Fermin Lopez ($8,200), it'll be hard to trust both in cash games, while Ferran Torres ($10,000) is priced too high.

Inter sets seem likely to flow through Hakan Calhanoglu ($7,800) and Federico Dimarco ($7,000), but like the Bayern Munich matchup, they don't expect to have a ton of them.

Barcelona are -160 favorites and their implied goal total has surpassed two. In addition, they seem likely to have the much better floors. Most builds will likely feature four or five Barcelona players.

In a game like this, it wouldn't be crazy to see Gerard Martin ($6,600) or Jules Kounde ($6,200) show up with a goal or assist if they float closer to the Inter end.

Inter may not surpass 10 shots, so if you're thinking Wojciech Szczesny ($5,800), expect maybe only a couple saves with the hopes of a win and clean sheet.

GPP & TOURNAMENT STRATEGY

On the opposite end of that, it's not hard to get different at captain in tournaments. If Inter score, it'll likely be off the counter with Lautaro Martinez ($8,800) or whoever starts alongside him. If you can get to 18 points with Martinez before captaincy, that could still be enough in a Barcelona win.

Similar to the Bayern matchups, this feels like a good spot for Yann Sommer ($4,600) to flex his save upside. Without Lewandowski, Barcelona are arguably less efficient in front of net, which should lead to easier save opportunities. Theoretically.

Sommer made 10 saves in two games against Bayern, four at home against Arsenal and five at Manchester City really early in the season. If he makes five saves in this spot while only allowing one or two goals, that could be more production than most in this range.

