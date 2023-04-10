DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, April 11: Man City-Bayern

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco get into Tuesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Manchester City are home and would like three points from Bayern Munich, while Benfica are dealing with a couple absences in their first leg against Inter Milan. Are the Bayern pieces worth it? Can you trust Benfica against Inter? Adam and Luis try to figure out the best strategies for cash games and tournaments.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

