Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, April 11: Man City-Bayern

DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, April 11: Man City-Bayern

Written by 
Luis Pacheco 
Adam Zdroik 
April 10, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco get into Tuesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Manchester City are home and would like three points from Bayern Munich, while Benfica are dealing with a couple absences in their first leg against Inter Milan. Are the Bayern pieces worth it? Can you trust Benfica against Inter? Adam and Luis try to figure out the best strategies for cash games and tournaments.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 31
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 31
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 11
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 11
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, April 8
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, April 8
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 30
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 30
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 8: Villans or Bust
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 8: Villans or Bust
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, April 8
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, April 8