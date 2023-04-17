DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, April 18: Napoli Time?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco take on Tuesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Napoli are expected to win and advance, but does that mean they will? They look at the viable Napoli options and then discuss how to project the Real Madrid and Chelsea second leg. Should Chelsea be targeted because they're at home and in need of goals?

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

