DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, April 18: Napoli Time?

Written by 
Luis Pacheco 
Adam Zdroik 
April 17, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco take on Tuesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Napoli are expected to win and advance, but does that mean they will? They look at the viable Napoli options and then discuss how to project the Real Madrid and Chelsea second leg. Should Chelsea be targeted because they're at home and in need of goals?

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Luis Pacheco writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
