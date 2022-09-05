DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Sept. 6: Champions League Kicks Off

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Jack Burkardt discuss the first six-match Champions League slate of the season at DraftKings. It's a different game than Premier League and that's seen in variety of options from Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland to David Neres and Timo Werner. They go through some cash builds before deciding on what the best tournament moves are.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

