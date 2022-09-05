RotoWire Partners
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Sept. 6: Champions League Kicks Off

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
Adam Zdroik 
September 5, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Jack Burkardt discuss the first six-match Champions League slate of the season at DraftKings. It's a different game than Premier League and that's seen in variety of options from Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland to David Neres and Timo Werner. They go through some cash builds before deciding on what the best tournament moves are.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
