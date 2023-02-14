Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Feb. 15: Play Whoever You Want, Again

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
February 14, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia check out Wednesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. It's a bit different than Tuesday's contest, as there aren't a ton of players who stand out. Is there a set strategy in cash games or is the cash strategy the same as tournaments? Borussia Dortmund are slightly favored home against Chelsea, while Brugge are a home underdog versus Benfica.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
