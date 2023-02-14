DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Feb. 15: Play Whoever You Want, Again

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia check out Wednesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. It's a bit different than Tuesday's contest, as there aren't a ton of players who stand out. Is there a set strategy in cash games or is the cash strategy the same as tournaments? Borussia Dortmund are slightly favored home against Chelsea, while Brugge are a home underdog versus Benfica.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

