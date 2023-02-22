DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Feb. 22: Can You Trust Inter?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart, Ryan Belongia and Luis Pacheco check out Wednesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Inter Milan are home and the biggest favorite, but Manchester City have a higher-implied goal total away to RB Leipzig. Should you trust Erling Haaland to score back in Germany or is one of the Inter forwards a better option? What's the move in cash games with no Kevin De Bruyne? They discuss cash builds and jump around on possible tournament ideas.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.