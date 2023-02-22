Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Feb. 22: Can You Trust Inter?

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Luis Pacheco 
February 22, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart, Ryan Belongia and Luis Pacheco check out Wednesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Inter Milan are home and the biggest favorite, but Manchester City have a higher-implied goal total away to RB Leipzig. Should you trust Erling Haaland to score back in Germany or is one of the Inter forwards a better option? What's the move in cash games with no Kevin De Bruyne? They discuss cash builds and jump around on possible tournament ideas.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
