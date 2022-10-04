DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Oct. 5: Manchester City or Bust

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco look at Wednesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. There's no way to fade Manchester City home against Copenhagen, but Real Madrid and Juventus are close behind in terms of odds for their matchups with Shakhtar Donetsk and Maccabi Haifa, respectively. Is Erling Haaland a lock? They look through possible cash builds with consideration toward GPPs.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.