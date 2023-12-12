Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Tuesday, Dec. 12

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
December 12, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia discuss Tuesday's six-game Champions League DFS slate at DraftKings. Napoli can advance with only a point, but they're home against Braga, who need three points. They're the biggest favorite on the slate, while Manchester United find themselves in a precarious spot, needing a win home against Bayern Munich, who already secured first in the group. They break down the situations while taking on cash builds and GPP ideas.

DraftKings DFS Content for Tuesday's UCL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and was the recipient of FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year for 2022. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
