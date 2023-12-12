DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Tuesday, Dec. 12

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia discuss Tuesday's six-game Champions League DFS slate at DraftKings. Napoli can advance with only a point, but they're home against Braga, who need three points. They're the biggest favorite on the slate, while Manchester United find themselves in a precarious spot, needing a win home against Bayern Munich, who already secured first in the group. They break down the situations while taking on cash builds and GPP ideas.

