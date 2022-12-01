Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Friday, Nov. 2 - Expect Brazil, Portugal Rotation

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
December 1, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia discuss Friday's four-game World Cup slate at DraftKings, the final one of the tournament. Brazil and Portugal are already guaranteed to advance and are set to rotate, which means it's a tall task to figure out cash and tournament builds. They try their best with the other teams still in need of points.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday World Cup Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
