DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Friday, Nov. 2 - Expect Brazil, Portugal Rotation

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia discuss Friday's four-game World Cup slate at DraftKings, the final one of the tournament. Brazil and Portugal are already guaranteed to advance and are set to rotate, which means it's a tall task to figure out cash and tournament builds. They try their best with the other teams still in need of points.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday World Cup Cheat Sheet

