DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Sunday, Nov. 27 - Is Anyone A Must?

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
November 26, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia discuss Sunday's three-game slate at DraftKings, highlighted by Germany and Spain to finish the day. However, that may not be a match to target for DFS, as Belgium face Morocco and Canada look for their first goal against Croatia. Is there an obvious cash build? They also discuss tournament strategy and where the public will go.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday World Cup Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
