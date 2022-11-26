DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Sunday, Nov. 27 - Is Anyone A Must?

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia discuss Sunday's three-game slate at DraftKings, highlighted by Germany and Spain to finish the day. However, that may not be a match to target for DFS, as Belgium face Morocco and Canada look for their first goal against Croatia. Is there an obvious cash build? They also discuss tournament strategy and where the public will go.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday World Cup Cheat Sheet

