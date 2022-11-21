DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Tuesday, Nov. 22: Eriksen is Back

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia jump into Tuesday's three-game slate at DraftKings. France and Denmark are both decent-sized favorites Tuesday, but that doesn't mean you should completely fade the Poland and Mexico contest. They discuss cash builds likely involving France and Christian Eriksen, while looking into the best routes for tournaments.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday World Cup Cheat Sheet

