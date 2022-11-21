Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Tuesday, Nov. 22: Eriksen is Back

DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Tuesday, Nov. 22: Eriksen is Back

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
November 21, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia jump into Tuesday's three-game slate at DraftKings. France and Denmark are both decent-sized favorites Tuesday, but that doesn't mean you should completely fade the Poland and Mexico contest. They discuss cash builds likely involving France and Christian Eriksen, while looking into the best routes for tournaments.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday World Cup Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 22
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 22
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday World Cup Targets for Nov. 22
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday World Cup Targets for Nov. 22
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Poland vs. Mexico
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Poland vs. Mexico
World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Tuesday, Nov. 22 - A Big Day for Favorites?
World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Tuesday, Nov. 22 - A Big Day for Favorites?
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for USA vs. Wales
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for USA vs. Wales
World Cup Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for Monday, Nov. 21 - Can USA Get 3 Points?
World Cup Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for Monday, Nov. 21 - Can USA Get 3 Points?