DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Tuesday, Nov. 6 - Ronaldo Time?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia tackle Tuesday's two-game slate at DraftKings, the final one of the Round of 16. Cristiano Ronaldo is most likely to score and deserves a discussion after an up-and-down group stage. Should you target Portugal or Spain... or both? They look at cash builds before getting into tournaments and how the games will play out.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday World Cup Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.