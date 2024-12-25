DraftKings EPL DFS Preview for Boxing Day: Stocking Full of Tickets

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia take on Thursday's DFS Boxing Day slate at DraftKings. It's a five-game frenzy with a few good spots to target. Chelsea are home against Fulham which is where most will go, but Tottenham just allowed six goals a few days ago. They discuss cash ideas and some GPP options.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Boxing Day EPL Cheat Sheet

