DraftKings EPL DFS Preview for Boxing Day: Stocking Full of Tickets

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Published on December 25, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia take on Thursday's DFS Boxing Day slate at DraftKings. It's a five-game frenzy with a few good spots to target. Chelsea are home against Fulham which is where most will go, but Tottenham just allowed six goals a few days ago. They discuss cash ideas and some GPP options.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Boxing Day EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
