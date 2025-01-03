DraftKings EPL DFS Preview for January, 4: A Proper Send Off

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart, Ryan Belongia and Adam Zdroik preview Saturday's five-game Premier League slate. Manchester City are at home against a bottom-half side, but does that mean the same thing as a year ago? Villa are in a good environment to score goals and Bournemouth could rack up floor points against Everton. They discuss the spots for cash games and GPPs while saying goodbye to a friend.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

