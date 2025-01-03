Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DraftKings EPL DFS Preview for January, 4: A Proper Send Off

DraftKings EPL DFS Preview for January, 4: A Proper Send Off

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on January 3, 2025

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart, Ryan Belongia and Adam Zdroik preview Saturday's five-game Premier League slate. Manchester City are at home against a bottom-half side, but does that mean the same thing as a year ago? Villa are in a good environment to score goals and Bournemouth could rack up floor points against Everton. They discuss the spots for cash games and GPPs while saying goodbye to a friend.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 20
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 20
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Brentford vs. Arsenal
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Brentford vs. Arsenal
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 20
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 20
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea