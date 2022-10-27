Soccer Betting
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Bets and Picks for Gameweek 14

Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
October 27, 2022

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen look at three Premier League matches for Gameweek 14, following another positive set of bets. Arsenal are back home against a Nottingham Forest side that just beat Liverpool. Can Liverpool continue their midweek form to league play, as they host Leeds United? Before they go, Adam and Chris hope to get the Team Parlay back on track.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 28-18-1 for the season.

Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire.
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor.
