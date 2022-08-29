RotoWire Partners
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Odds Breakdown and Predictions for Gameweek 5

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
August 29, 2022

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen make a quick return to look at midweek matches for Gameweek 5 in the Premier League. Rotation is expected across teams, something that is almost impossible to predict. Nevertheless, Adam and Chris will try their best to give winning plays with the hopes of getting back on track in their Team Parlay.

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Kits & Wagers betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGM and PointsBet.

