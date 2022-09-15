EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Picks and Predictions for Gameweek 8

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.
The Premier League returns for Gameweek 8, which means Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are breaking the games down from a betting perspective. They discuss Nottingham Forest-Fulham on Friday, Tottenham-Leicester on Saturday and Everton-West Ham on Sunday. Can Adam keep his streak going and can the Team Parlay finally hit again?
Visit RotoWire this season for sports betting picks and our weekly Kits & Wagers betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, but we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. For sports bettors in Kansas, sports betting is live in the state. Use our Kansas betting promos guide to sign up for the best sportsbooks.