EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Picks for Gameweek 9

Written by 
AJ Scholz 
Adam Zdroik 
September 29, 2022

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and AJ Scholz are refreshed and ready to bet after the international break. Gameweek 9 in the Premier League features a few high-end matchups, opening with the North London derby Saturday followed by the Manchester derby on Sunday. Of course, the bottom dwellers can't be forgotten about, as Leicester City and Nottingham Forest end the gameweek Monday under the lights. They discuss those three matches with a betting perspective before jumping into another Team Parlay. 

For more content, make sure to check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 19-10-1 for the season.

Visit RotoWire this season for sports betting picks and our weekly Kits & Wagers betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, but we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGM and PointsBet.

AJ Scholz
Adam Zdroik
