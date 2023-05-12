Soccer Betting
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 36

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
Adam Zdroik 
May 12, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik is joined by Jack Burkart to talk betting in the Premier League for Gameweek 36. There are only three gameweeks left, which means there is still everything to play. Aston Villa, Brighton and Tottenham are fighting for the top six. Arsenal are fighting for the top, while both Leicester and Liverpool are fighting for something in Monday night's showdown. They give a few bets and close with a Team Parlay.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 72-54-2 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.

Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
