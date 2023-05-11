Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 36

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

The last few weeks in the Premier League have been difficult to bet on, but I've somehow stayed mediocre and haven't faltered in this article. Things have been difficult because teams are tired, injured and almost half of them have nothing to play for. This past Monday may have been one of the crazier days of the season, as 21 goals were scored in three matches. In the first seven matches of the gameweek, only 13 were scored.

What does that mean? Well, nothing for Gameweek 36.

Record: 72-54-2. Up $2,002 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Wolverhampton at Manchester United

SGP: Manchester United to beat Wolves and MUN over 4.5 corners -110

It's an obvious bounce-back spot for Manchester United, who were unfortunate to fall at Brighton and could never get into second gear against West Ham. They're back home with the top four still to play for and they won't take this match lightly.

For this single-game parlay, I tried to find a second piece that wouldn't screw me. The six goals Brighton scored against Wolves in their last trip is fresh in my mind, so while I like under 3.5 goals, I'll return to a simple corner play. Throw in Man United to win with over 4.5 United corners and it's -110 odds.

Wolves know how to scratch out wins at home, but they have just one point in their last five away matches and United should be on the front foot from the start. If you are comfortable betting the under 3.5 goals, throw all these bets together for +210 odds.

Of note, Julen Lopetegui hinted at a rotated side now that they're safe from relegation, so be wary of another potential romp.

EPL Best Bets for Bournemouth at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace to beat Bournemouth -115

These teams have nothing to play for, which always makes betting tricky. However, Palace are home and will surely want to put in a better performance than their lackluster loss at Tottenham. And as discussed on Kits & Wagers last week, Bournemouth's recent run seems largely due to schedule.

The Cherries have won their last three away matches, but two of those were at Leicester and Southampton and the other was at a Tottenham team in the middle of the abyss. I think Palace have a better overall team and with their final two home matches against Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, they still have a slight chance to finish top 10.

I also think this one could also be a bit back and forth with over 2.5 goals at -110. I prefer taking Palace to win in a place they've held down since Roy Hodgson took over.

EPL Best Bets for Nottingham Forest at Chelsea

Over 2.5 goals between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest -120

Are Chelsea back? Probably not, but that doesn't matter. While Forest still aren't clear of the drop zone, I'm not sure that means anything. They've lost their last eight away matches and made numerous defensive mistakes in Monday's win against Southampton. They may need the points, but that doesn't mean their team will suddenly be good.

I wouldn't say Chelsea figured things out against Bournemouth, but they got a few goals and maybe took away some of the media pressure. This game could look similar to Forest's last one, which means Chelsea will have most of the ball and Forest will attack off the counter.

There's always the chance Chelsea look terrible again and simply can't find the back of the net, but this is technically the easiest spot of the season. I think both teams can score and getting only -120 on over 2.5 goals seems too good to pass up. Throw in Chelsea double chance if you want slightly better odds.

EPL Best Bets for Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa

Under 2.5 goals between Aston Villa and Tottenham +110

I really like this match. The sixth spot in the table is still up for grabs and if Aston Villa can win this match in addition to Arsenal beating Brighton, things would get even more interesting.

Ben Davies returned to the wing last match and I think that is the needed lineup for Tottenham, as Ivan Perisic has continuously struggled to get back and defend this season. Tottenham have allowed just one goal in the four matches Davies started and went the full 90 from left wing-back. On the other side, Villa have put the clamps on opponents at home, holding five-straight clean sheets at Villa Park.

I think this has the makings of a tight, low-scoring match with a ton to play for. I like Villa to win in a 1-0 or 2-0 result, though betting on Harry Kane not to score is always scary. You can get plus odds on this bet because Tottenham matches have been a bit crazy, especially of late with the seven-goal games at Newcastle and Liverpool. However, Villa don't really have that five-goal potential, as long as they play how Unai Emery wants. They'll limit Kane's touches and hope to find a goal somewhere in the first half. The hope is that Tottenham don't completely fall apart… again.

If you bet corners, I also like Villa -.5 corners in the first half.

EPL Betting Picks Matchday 36

Adam's Betting History (for this article)

2021: 88-92-8. Up $222 on $100 bets.

2020: 78-91-1. Up $228 on $100 bets.