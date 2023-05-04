Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 35

EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 35

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
May 4, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen take on Gameweek 35 in the Premier League for Kits & Wagers. Newcastle and Arsenal highlight the weekend featuring Eddie Howe against Mikel Arteta. They'll give bets on that match, as well as two teams going in opposite directions in Bournemouth and Chelsea. They also take a stab at Monday night football between Nottingham Forest and Southampton. With four gameweeks to go, the lads are hoping to end the season strong, especially on the Team Parlay.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 70-52-2 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
AJ on DraftKings: Best Bets for Gameweek 35 (Video)
AJ on DraftKings: Best Bets for Gameweek 35 (Video)
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Brighton vs. Manchester United
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Brighton vs. Manchester United
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 35
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 35
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Arsenal vs. Chelsea
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Arsenal vs. Chelsea