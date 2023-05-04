EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 35

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen take on Gameweek 35 in the Premier League for Kits & Wagers. Newcastle and Arsenal highlight the weekend featuring Eddie Howe against Mikel Arteta. They'll give bets on that match, as well as two teams going in opposite directions in Bournemouth and Chelsea. They also take a stab at Monday night football between Nottingham Forest and Southampton. With four gameweeks to go, the lads are hoping to end the season strong, especially on the Team Parlay.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 70-52-2 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.