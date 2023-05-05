Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 35

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

The bad thing about betting corners is that a lot of sportsbooks wait to release numbers until prior matches are played. Due to the midweek matches, I had to wait longer than usual this week to find numbers I liked. Maybe I'm the only one in the world who has to worry about that but this winning betting record doesn't come easy.

Record: 70-52-2. Up $2,020 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Aston Villa at Wolverhampton

'No' on both teams to score between Wolves and Villa -110

Julen Lopetegui will likely want a reaction from his side at home after giving up six goals to a rotated Brighton team last weekend. Unfortunately, they're home against one of the most in-form teams in the league and have been extremely fortunate to win their last three at home.

My initial idea was under 2.5 goals, but the -145 odds have me looking at 'no' on both teams to score. Similar to prior Wolves home matches, I think a 1-0 win for either side is in play. Villa have been great, but their attack hasn't been the same away and I think this will be a pretty ugly contest with limited chances.

If you want to go heavy on unders, you could go under 1.5 goals (+210) and a bunch of under corner bets. Taking Villa double chance with under 3.5 goals is also worth a look at -120 odds.

EPL Best Bets for Crystal Palace at Tottenham

Crystal Palace race to five corners against Tottenham +195

Maybe Tottenham are figuring things out after a positive second half at Liverpool. But… maybe not. Their defense is still dreadful and they don't have the midfield to control matches, even at home against a side like Crystal Palace. I'd argue that Palace have a better midfield and in some aspects, they can be a bit more creative in the attack.

That's good enough to take plus odds on Palace corners and I'm banking on them not to be leading the majority of the match. While Palace can play big teams tight, they also struggle to find the back of the net with frequency.

If Tottenham score first or this is scoreless entering the second half, I like Palace to have a slight edge in the corner category. I think Palace race to three corners at +125 is fine, though I'll take the better odds at +195 (was +215 at time of writing) for the race to five. Despite the odds, I think Palace are more likely to win the race to five than the race to three, assuming Tottenham actually press in the first half and go for that first goal.

EPL Best Bets for Brentford at Liverpool

Both teams to score no draw between Liverpool and Brentford +115

I thought I was going to be clever by taking Brentford race to five corners at +600, but the numbers don't support that (obviously). While I think they'll get opportunities, a lot of them will come on the counter and I can't take corners because of that.

Instead, this looks like another Liverpool home match which features goals. There probably should've been more in Wednesday's win against Fulham and I think Brentford have the attack to capitalize on the expected mistakes from Liverpool's midfield and defense.

While Thomas Frank usually goes more defensive in these types of matchups in hopes of a low-scoring win, I'm not sure that'll work against this Liverpool side. Both teams will get opportunities and I'm hoping both will convert them into goals. Let's go both teams to score no draw at +115.

EPL Best Bets for Manchester United at West Ham United

Under 4.5 corners in the first half between West Ham and Manchester United -110

West Ham have confounded me all season. They are one of the worst teams in the league in terms of possession, yet they've conceded fewer corners than Manchester United. For some reason, I'm going back to the well to bet one of their games when I could simply bet Brighton at home against Everton.

But I like a challenge.

Manchester United will surely hope to bounce back after a gut-wrenching stoppage-time loss against Brighton on Thursday. Still, it's another short week for them and Erik ten Hag doesn't like to rotate that much. Then again, West Ham have an illness going through the squad and there's no telling who will miss Sunday's match after Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd were all surprise absences midweek.

Nevertheless, I think both teams will take time to get things going in this matchup. West Ham have had some nervy home results in the past month and David Moyes won't want to see his team give up five goals again. I'm betting on not much to happen in the first half with under 4.5 corners. You could throw in under .5 goals and make a single-game parlay of it, as well.

