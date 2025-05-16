Soccer Betting
FA Cup Final & Premier League GW37 Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on May 16, 2025
This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on the penultimate gameweek of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Most teams don't have anything to play for, but for the ones that do, European football is at stake. Newcastle and Arsenal will be covered, as well as Saturday's FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester City. 

FA Cup Final & Premier League Gameweek 37: Top Bets and Key Matches

Saturday's FA Cup final highlights the weekend with Crystal Palace hoping to upend Manchester City as an underdog. Palace have scored two goals in each of the last four games against City, but can they do it in a Cup final?

In the Premier League, the table is still being decided with Arsenal's match against Newcastle likely deciding the top three. Meanwhile, Brentford have a chance to put a stamp on eighth place with a win over Fulham, who are four points back.

They provide their best bets and analyze it all in a 30-minute show.

Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
