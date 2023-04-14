FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, April 15

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

As the Premier League season nears its last month, we continue to have you covered with a walk through Saturday's FanDuel DFS slate. There are two large favorites in Manchester City and Tottenham, which is where a lot of your interest should lie. This is one of those slates where if you are first going into the late game in GPPs, hold on to your pants because you are likely going to get steamrolled by a Manchester City stack.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Erling Haaland, MCI vs. LEI ($24): I feel like I start the discussion here almost every week, but there is a reason for that. Haaland has 80-percent implied odds to score, so he is even likely to score a brace in this matchup. If you can find the value, this is a clear pay up as the largest favorite on the slate. My interest in Man City doesn't stop there and you can certainly jam multiple players into your squad. Kevin De Bruyne ($21), Riyad Mahrez ($19), and Jack Grealish ($20) are all good plays on this slate. The direct pivot to Haaland at the top would be Harry Kane ($22) with Tottenham being the second biggest favorite on the slate. He is a strong play, but in optimal building, I can't see playing him over Haaland for just a two-dollar discount. His teammate Son Heung-Min ($20) is also out of optimal builds for me with his loss of set pieces in favor of Ivan Perisic ($13) lately.

Solomon March, BHA at CHE ($19): In tournaments, I like the idea of pivoting off stacks of the top two favorites and grabbing one or two from them and stacking up Brighton. They are on the road and in a coin-flip game against Chelsea, but I have no faith in this Chelsea team right now and want to target them when I get the chance. March has been on a split set share with Pascal Gross ($16), but he has been the more DFS productive option of the two. This is a meeting of teams in two completely different points. Brighton will likely not get into the top five European spots on the table, but before last week's loss to Tottenham, they were unbeaten in five Premier League matches. Chelsea have not won in five-straight matches, including a loss Wednesday to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Kaoru Mitoma ($18) and Evan Ferguson ($17) are more ancillary options but definitely fit into Brighton stacks.

If you feel differently than I and want to take a low-rostered GPP shot on Chelsea, Christian Pulisic ($13) is cheap and Kai Havertz ($18) has been in the best form on the team. Demarai Gray ($15) and Andreas Pereira ($15) make for some solid value plays in a matchup between Everton and Fulham, but I will side with Gray's teammate as my favorite value option.

Dwight McNeil, EVE vs. FUL ($13): McNeil has been a consistent producer lately and Everton are the third-biggest favorite on the slate. He and Gray are splitting set pieces, giving him a solid floor there with some extra chance creation and assist upside. I will side with the slight discount between the two but both have solid upside.

DEFENDERS

Ivan Perisic, TOT vs. BOU ($13): I already mentioned that Perisic has seemingly taken sets over from Son and with that, he has been producing for DFS purposes. He is the top defender option for me and isn't at max price. Teammate Pedro Porro ($11) had also produced before his last two starts and would likely only be part of a clean-sheet stack for me with both Perisic and Lloris.

Wout Faes, LEI at MCI ($12): Faes and teammate Daniel Amartey ($10) both make a lot of appeal to me as they have shown that they can produce defensive stats in the right matchup and they will be busy against Manchester City. For Bournemouth, Marcos Senesi ($12) and Jack Stephens ($11) both make for similar plays to the Leicester pair at the back going up against Tottenham.

GOALKEEPER

Ederson, MCI vs. LEI ($14): Man City have nearly 50-percent implied clean sheet odds and over 80-percent implied win odds. This makes Ederson the clear top option at goalkeeper with price out of the picture. You can pivot down to Hugo Lloris ($13) for clean sheet stacks as mentioned above with Perisic and Porro in GPPs. Jason Steele ($11) would be a decent mid-range option since I like the Brighton side of that matchup and could see them rolling Chelsea, even away from home.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dane Shinault plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dane1995, FanDuel: dane007, Yahoo: Dane1995.