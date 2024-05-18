FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Sunday, May 19

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

The conclusion of the Premier League season is Sunday and the title is still up for grabs. Manchester City lead by two points over Arsenal who would hold the tiebreaker on goal differential. This means that Man City need to win against West Ham to ensure a title Sunday. Arsenal host Everton and obviously need a win with some help from West Ham if they are to take the hardware.

The rest of the top four is clinched in terms of Champions League qualification. With a strong end of year run, Chelsea have a chance to take over fifth in the table from Tottenham with a spot in the Europa League on the line. Chelsea hold the tiebreaker but will need a win against Bournemouth and a Tottenham loss to Sheffield United.

On the other end of the table, there is a technical battle for relegation, though it would require some wild results involving Luton Town and Nottingham Forest. Even without a lot of matches having meaning in the table, there will be plenty of exciting action for this two-hour window Sunday.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Erling Haaland, MCI vs. WHU ($25): You'll need to find quite a bit of value to get up to the studs Sunday, but Haaland and Cole Palmer ($24) look good in must-win situations for both teams. Palmer may be a bit safer with his set role for Chelsea, but Haaland has massive goal upside as Man City need this game to win the title. You will likely only be able to pick one of them on FanDuel, but Bukayo Saka ($24) looks a fine tournament option as well with Arsenal needing a win. I think you do what you have to to fit one of these guys in because of their upside.

If you want to save a few dollars but still get Man City exposure, Phil Foden ($21) and Kevin De Bruyne ($22) will split sets and have upside in their own right.

Christopher Nkunku, CHE vs. BOU ($17): Nkunku has had his season shortened by injury but is expected to start on Sunday with Mykhailo Mudryk out. I expect Chelsea to continue this strong finish to their season and Nkunku has been solid when given minutes. Eberechi Eze ($19) and Michael Olise ($21) have been strong for Crystal Palace and they are favored at home against Aston Villa. Jean-Philippe Mateta ($15) has decent goalscoring odds for them, as well.

Carlton Morris, LUT vs. FUL ($14): For his goalscoring odds, I like the price of Morris in a matchup where I think they push hard for goals. It's not guaranteed those goals will come, but Morris slots in nicely as a value to open up some of the rest of your lineup while still giving you upside.

With Manchester United's defense being hit or miss, Brighton have some options that fall into the value category. Danny Welbeck ($15) and Joao Pedro ($17) fit nicely in the mid-range and Adam Lallana ($8) is there if you need a pure punt, which could be helpful to fit in the studs. This is the final match for Lallana, but he frequently only goes 45 minutes when in the XI. There are lots of ways to go on this slate and for tournaments I would focus on team stacks on a slate this big as there will likely be a few of them putting up quite a few goals.

DEFENDERS

Alfie Doughty, LUT vs, FUL ($13): I expect a day of pushing out of Luton Town as they try to somehow avoid relegation. They need a win and Doughty has been strong from a fantasy perspective due to his set-piece and cross-heavy role. He is over almost all sets especially with Ross Barkley out and comes at a fair price because of his defender eligibility. Andrew Robertson ($15) and Trent Alexander-Arnold ($14) will split sets for Liverpool and are solid options if you can pay up. Malo Gusto ($11) has upside as well for tournaments.

Kurt Zouma, WHU at MCI ($11): The matchup for West Ham is one that will lend itself to defensive stats as Man City need a win. They should be in control of the game and pushing against the West Ham back line. Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna ($8) fit the bill nicely. While Zouma is a little more expensive, Zouma even has some goal upside, if West Ham were to get on the board. Other matchups you could look at for defensive stats are Bournemouth against Chelsea and Everton against Arsenal.

GOALKEEPER

David Raya, ARS vs. EVE ($13): Arsenal have the best clean sheet odds on the slate and I expect them to win. I slightly lean Raya over Stefan Ortega ($14) at a slightly higher price. It's not a bad idea to correlate your goalie with defenders on this slate for clean sheet upside and I don't expect any goalie to have absurd rostership with how many options there are. Alisson ($13) is a similar price and Djordje Petrovic ($12) is a nice option, as well. If you need a cheap keeper, I don't hate Thomas Kaminski ($10) for Luton Town.

