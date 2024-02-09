FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Feb. 10

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Diogo Jota, LIV vs. BRN ($21): Jota is the most likely goalscorer with -165 implied goalscoring odds and I think he'll be one of the most popular players in GPPs. Darwin Nunez ($23) has a better floor and is more likely to be a volume shooter, but the savings for Jota are appealing. I'd rather play Jota and Nunez than Luis Diaz ($20). Diaz is an exciting winger, but I've found there are too many game scripts where he's not shooting or creating chances. He is a boom-bust GPP option to me, but maybe you'll be compensated with slightly lower rostership.



Harvey Elliott, LIV vs. BRN ($14): It's worth pointing out Elliott in his own paragraph, and I think he is too cheap at $14 playing as an attacking player in one of the best matchups of the season for Liverpool. Sure, he may only play 65 minutes, but that is priced in and he could take a few set pieces depending on the Liverpool starting lineup. His +260 anytime goalscoring odds are very good for his price tag.

Chiedozie Ogbene, LUT vs. SHU ($16): Alfie Doughty ($13) is a great value, and his floor is quite good. He'll be important salary relief in many lineups. I'd like to highlight the in-form Ogbene as an alternative option. He's been lively as a right-wing back the past three matches, playing 90 minutes and racking up 8 shots in those contests. It's worth noting that Issa Kabore's potential return to the bench could impact Ogbene's minutes.



With two creative crossing wingers in play for Luton in a great matchup against Sheffield United, it would be a mistake to not at least consider pairing one with one of their forward teammates. Elijah Adebayo ($19) has goalscoring odds quite close to Nunez and offers considerable savings. Carlton Morris ($18) is less likely to score a goal per the odds, but I find this surprising as he has attempted all three of Luton's penalties in all competitions this season.

Willian, FUL vs. BOU ($17): Willian has taken two penalties recently for Fulham, and it appears he may have that job ahead of Andreas Pereira ($19). It's possible Willian will take a few corners, so he can rack up a decent floor to pair with a potential goal. It's possible for players of Willian's profile to produce big fantasy output's with only one goal, and I am always interested in targeting that player archetype.

Miguel Almiron, NEW vs. NFO ($15): Newcastle have been poor recently, and that seems to have impacted their pricing. Callum Wilson ($19) only has slightly worse goalscoring odds than Adebayo, and people may overlook Newcastle pieces since they are in the late game. Almiron is an early sub risk in most of his starts, but I still think $15 is too cheap.

DEFENDERS

Pedro Porro, TOT vs. BHA ($15): I haven't really mentioned many Tottenham players, because I think options like James Maddison ($23) and Richarlison ($22) are overpriced. It's been surprising to see Porro on set pieces with the return of Maddison, but he's taken the majority in the last two matches they've started together. Overall, it's an amazing slate for spending up at defender, especially with so many cheap midfielders and forwards to play in tournaments. Kieran Trippier ($17) is starting to get expensive, but he's a viable option. I'd prefer to play Trent Alexander-Arnold ($16), who is more likely to score goals and has a better matchup at a cheaper price.

Sergio Reguilon, WOL vs. BRE ($10): Reguilon has taken some set pieces for Brentford, and he offers much needed attacking play as a left-back or left wing-back given all the injuries Brentford have dealt with this season. I think Reguilon it's tough to find a better value at defender on either side of the ball.

Of course, one always wants to be open to the classic FanDuel defender that ends up with an absurd amount of blocked shots and clearances. Mason Holgate ($9) seems like an obvious choice for this. Sheffield will likely end up behind the ball quite frequently against Luton Town.

GOALKEEPER

Alisson, LIV vs. BRN ($14): I think there is enough salary relief in this slate to pay up for goalkeeper, and Alisson stands well above the rest in terms of win and clean sheet odds. I'll happily make some lineups where I spend down at goalkeeper as well. Brighton crushed Tottenham in their reverse fixture, so I think there's a chance Bart Verbruggen ($8) can come away with a win, and he'll certainly face plenty of shots. Wes Foderingham ($8) leads the Premier League in saves this season, as well.

