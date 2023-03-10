FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, March 11

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

Saturday's Premier League slate features another chance to get Manchester City correct. They are the biggest favorite on the slate followed closely by Tottenham, both with near 70-percent implied win odds. As is usual for these Saturday slates, there are the clear chalk teams and then ways to get different but still using teams that have solid chances to win.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Riyad Mahrez, MCI vs. CRY ($17): Manchester City can be tough to decipher at times and here I want to take the discount for my priority piece with Mahrez, assuming he starts. Erling Haaland ($24) is too high priced for his current form, in my opinion. He could certainly break out at any time, but I will likely drop down at least to Kevin De Bruyne ($21), who has a much safer floor with upside, as well. Mahrez will split sets with De Bruyne giving him a solid floor. Jack Grealish ($17) is likely only a GPP pivot at this price and hasn't flashed that much upside at City.

Harry Kane ($22) is also too highly priced for my liking for his recent form. I prefer him to his teammate Son Heung-Min ($20), who just seems to continue struggling. As a whole, I am a bit lower on Tottenham even though they are one of the biggest favorites on the slate.

Ivan Toney, BRE at EVE ($20): At the top of pricing, I will side with Toney, who continues a strong season for Brentford. He has scored in two of his last three and has shown a shot floor much of the season. The matchup is a toss up for them away to Everton, but I lean toward Brentford and could even see pairing Toney up with teammate Bryan Mbeumo ($14), who is considered value on this slate.

Kai Havertz, CHE at LEE ($17): Chelsea are never a fun team to figure out, but I am going to take the chance that grabbing the come from behind aggregate win to advance in the Champions League will springboard this team to a little bit of form. Havertz scored midweek in that Champions League clash and has shown a decent floor even when he doesn't score. Chelsea are in the second tier of favorites with Brighton on the road against Leicester City. Joao Felix ($19) is a little too high priced for cash games, but he can be used in Chelsea stacks for GPPs. Mateo Kovacic ($9) is a cheap attachment to this stack if you need some salary relief for the rest of your lineup.

If you want to take a shot on aforementioned Brighton, I have no problem with Kaoru Mitoma ($17) or Evan Ferguson ($18) for goalscoring threats. If you want the safer side of them you can play Pascal Gross ($17) or Solomon March ($19). Brighton are a team that I like much more in GPPs as they seem to be boom or bust. Stack or pass in this one for me.

DEFENDERS

Ben Chilwell, CHE at LEI ($10): We have some definite value at the defender position. Chilwell, who should have at least a share of sets for Chelsea, is too low of a price for me. He pairs well with Havertz or another Chelsea piece.

Pedro Porro, TOT vs. NFO ($10): Porro is another solid price point for a defender. He has been serviceable since joining Tottenham and playing one or two of these guys gives you the ability to get up to Manchester City or your favorite high-priced players. Porro also pairs well Fraser Forster in a clean-sheet stack.

You can always take the approach to play the underdog center-backs who will have lots of defensive work. Marc Guehi ($10) and Joachim Andersen ($14) fit that bill for Crystal Palace going against Manchester City in a game they will likely be bunkered down hard. Joe Worrall ($10) and Felipe ($13) are also in play going against Tottenham.

GOALKEEPER

Fraser Forster, TOT vs NFO ($12): Forster and Tottenham have the second-best clean sheet odds on the slate and I still don't fully trust the Manchester City defense. This makes him the clear option at a slight discount off of Ederson ($13). If you want to take the shot like me and hope that Chelsea can start to gain some momentum, then Kepa Arrizabalaga ($11) is a fair price and has some correlation with Chilwell.

