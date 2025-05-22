Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 38

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

Like most, I have no idea what's going to happen with lineups this week, as only a handful of teams have something to play for. There could get heavy rotation across the league opening up some unforeseen value spots for fantasy managers.

GOALKEEPER

At keeper, I'm again rolling with Stolarczyk after he was good last week, scoring 12 points during the 2-0 win over Ipswich Town. It's unlikely he'll keep a second clean sheet against Bournemouth, but he could be in line for multiple saves. If any top of the favorites rotate their keeper, I'd look there over using a keeper like Stolarczyk from a lesser side.

DEFENDERS

On the flipside of Leicester City is Senesi and Bournemouth. There's no guarantee he starts in the season finale, but with Dean Huijsen already headed to Real Madrid, it could lead to a return to the XI for Senesi. This is one of the best matchups in the league as Leicester's relegation carcass comes to the Vitality Stadium without Jamie Vardy.

Cash has had back-to-back strong performances, scoring 9.5 and 11.75 points in his last two outings. Both were boosted by clean sheets, but Cash isn't a total dud in attack registering a shot in each match and combining for five crosses. Even better, Aston Villa need three points in this spot, which means Cash could be in attack mode a little more than usual.

MIDFIELDERS

I'm running it back with Elliott this week after he had two goal involvements during a 29-point performance in the 3-2 loss to Brighton on Monday. Liverpool have nothing to play for, but Elliott will look to continue to impress in an effort to rise up the depth chart for next season. He lines up in attacking midfield when in the XI and will pull the strings in the Liverpool attack. Liverpool face a Crystal Palace team that is playing well, though one that is fresh of the FA Cup final and home finale.

I've recommended Gruda before and he typically doesn't find his way into the XI when I write him up in this article. However, he should be set to start again after Monday's performance and with Joao Pedro locked out of the team after a fight with a teammate in training.

In the win against Liverpool, Gruda impressed with 23 points from one assist, four shots and five chances created. He even took some corner kicks, raising his floor, while the ceiling is high as he's played well when given the chance.

FORWARDS

There's not much available at forward unless there are some surprise moves in XIs once those are revealed 75 minute before match time. That led me to Hirst, who should again start over Liam Delap. Minutes are far from a guarantee, but any starting striker should be considered at home against West Ham.

With Nicolas Jackson out, George drew the start last week against Manchester United, scoring three points in 80 minutes. George has flashed upside in cameo roles from the bench this season, but he could again start Sunday in a must-win match for Chelsea. The youngster has the opportunity in one of the few games that matter this weekend and is readily available on waivers.