Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 25

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Alphonse Areola (20% Fantrax, 15% Sleeper): Areola has made at least three saves in each of his last three appearances helping to offset the seven goals he's conceded. He gets a decent matchup at home against Brentford in Gameweek 25 and expects to start again after starting the last two, once again taking over for Lukasz Fabianski.

DEFENDERS

Axel Disasi (4% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper): Disasi drastically improved his position by moving to Aston Villa in the January window where he'll have much less competition for starts compared to his time at Chelsea. Though Disasi doesn't offer a ton of attacking upside, he could end up being a regular in the starting XI until players like Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings get back to health.

Patrick Dorgu (1% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper): Dorgu makes the move to the Premier League, joining Manchester United from Lecce in Serie A. Dorgu is a left-footed player who will primarily see action as one of the wing-backs in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system. He showed plenty of attacking upside at Lecce where he had four goal involvements, 19 chances created and 40 crosses in 21 appearances this season.

MIDFIELDERS

Nico (2% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper): Nico signed for Manchester City in January as the defending champions attempted to reinvent their roster on the fly after a disappointing first half of the season. Gonzalez is a defensive-minded midfielder in the mold of Rodri, someone who City have desperately needed a replacement for. Nico likely won't offer a ton in attack, but he could compile enough defensive actions, especially tackles, to be worth using in fantasy if he can carve out consistent playing time.

Jesper Lindstrom (43% Fantrax, 35% Sleeper): This is likely the last call for Lindstrom as he approaches the 50-percent cutoff following a decent run of form in which he's secured his starting XI role at Everton under David Moyes. He's lost set pieces in recent starts to James Garner, but his overall numbers are still solid, totaling 12 crosses and four chances created over his last three starts.

FORWARDS

Mathys Tel (1% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper): After initially rejecting a move to Spurs, Tel ends up joining the London side on loan for the remainder of the season from Bayern Munich. Tel was a highly touted attacking prospect when he signed to Bayern, but he struggled for consistent playing time making just nine league starts since joining in 2022. He has talent in his boots and should get more playing time at injury-plagued Tottenham, as he can play in any of the roles in the front three for his new club.

Marco Asensio (1% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper): Asensio is one of three attacking players to join Aston Villa in the January window alongside Marcus Rashford and Donyell Malen. Asensio will have to compete for starts after falling out of favor at PSG, but he's shown attacking upside throughout his career. His best days are likely behind him, but Asensio is one to monitor in case he does secure regular playing time at Villa and the same can be said for Rashford and Malen.