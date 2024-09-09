Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 4

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

GOALKEEPER

Aaron Ramsdale (22% rostered at Fantrax, 10% at Sleeper): Ramsdale is a bit of a higher-risk option with Southampton hosting Manchester United for the opening match of Gameweek 4. Ramsdale scored 4.25 points in his club debut during a 3-1 loss to Brentford and could be in line for a similar total Saturday. There's risk involved since this Southampton team has been inconsistent in the early season, but there's also save upside as United have only scored twice while taking 12 shots through their opening three matches, albeit against stiffer competition.

DEFENDERS

Lloyd Kelly (5% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Kelly has started back-to-back matches at left-back for Newcastle, tallying his first assist while scoring 11 points in the 2-1 win against Tottenham last time out. Despite the assist, Kelly doesn't have a ton of attacking upside, similar to Dan Burn at left-back in prior seasons, but he should continue to compile defensive stats and a weekend clash against Wolves isn't one to fear.

Jan Paul van Hecke (24% Fantrax, 14% Sleeper): Van Hecke is the most readily available defender on a team with over 40-percent clean sheet odds this weekend, as Brighton sit behind only Liverpool and Manchester City in terms of odds for their match against Ipswich Town. Van Hecke has averaged six points per match through the opening three games while piling up tackles and clearances and gets a ceiling boost due to the strong chance at a clean sheet this weekend.

MIDFIELDERS

Jacob Ramsey (25% Fantrax, 10% Sleeper): Quietly a solid to start the season from a bench role, Ramsey has scored no fewer than five points despite having just one goal involvement through Aston Villa's opening three fixtures. Factoring in that he's yet to start a match makes that even more impressive with Ramsey now likely to slide into the starting XI for a likely injury Leon Bailey. Ramsey has enough attacking prowess to be a viable streamer, especially given the matchup at home against an Everton side that always concedes floor points.

Yasin Ayari (0% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Following an injury to James Milner, Ayari checked into the match against Arsenal scoring 5.5 Fantrax points in 72 minutes, showing a well-rounded game with two shots and two crosses to go with three tackles. Ayari could draw the start at the weekend against Ipswich if Milner and Mats Weiffer are both out, and he offers a solid floor with probably a touch more upside than Milner.

FORWARDS

Jordan Ayew (12% Fantrax, 3% Sleeper): Forward is as thin as ever this week, leading to an Ayew recommendation in a revenge game against Crystal Palace. Ayew came up with five Fantrax points in his first start for Leicester during the 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, crossing four times and creating a chance while also chipping in with three tackles. There's not a ton to love since Ayew's skill set is well known in the Premier League, but if you're desperate, he's one of the few options readily available to stream at forward.

Liam Delap (12% Fantrax, 54% Sleeper): Delap scored his first career Premier League goal before the international break firing Ipswich to a 1-1 draw against Fulham while scoring 16 Fantrax points. It's not the best matchup away to Brighton, but Delap should be picked up even as a bench option for managers who need help at forward, as the Manchester City academy graduate has talent and more importantly a regular starting role.