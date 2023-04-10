Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 31

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Jason Steele (33-percent rostered): Steele remains the top goalkeeper pickup this week despite his negative two-point performance against Tottenham on Saturday. The run of matches gets better over the next three weeks with a Chelsea team that seemingly can't score followed by matches against Nottingham Forest and Wolves, two of the lowest goalscoring teams in the league.

Jordan Pickford (46 percent): Pickford scored 16.25 points at the weekend despite being beaten 2-0 by Manchester United on the back of nine saves. An easier matchup home against Fulham this weekend is a rare opportunity to stream Pickford, who has the third-most saves in the league with 102.

DEFENDERS

Tyrell Malacia (49 percent): Malacia is near the cutoff point as he's taken over starting left-back duties for the injured Luke Shaw. Malacia impressed with 20.75 points at the weekend, helping United keep a clean sheet while adding two shots and a chance created on top of his defensive actions. He's a strong add in the interim until Shaw recovers from his hamstring injury.

Ashley Young (24 percent): Young has started three-straight matches in the absence of Matty Cash, scoring no less than 7.5 points in each of them. Young is past his prime, but he remains a decent attacker from full-back when starting as he has 33 crosses, 12 chances created and a goal in 22 appearances.

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin Schade (six percent): We're digging deep at midfield this week as there isn't a ton available on the wire. Schade is an interesting add for midfield depth, as he's been effective when on the pitch, scoring 8.5 points in both his starts including during this past weekend's 2-1 loss to Newcastle. Of course, he's a forward listed as a midfielder, so that helps, as well. Schade has a game that suits Fantrax as he's crossed five times, created five chances and taken six shots in just 305 minutes played. Playing time is the issue, but if he can wrestle away more opportunities in the starting XI there is some upside here.

Jeffrey Schlupp (11 percent): Schlupp is in a rich game of form with three-straight matches over nine fantasy points including 16- and 18-point efforts. Not usually known for his goal involvements, he has two in his past three matches on top of defensive floor points in the Palace midfield. A weekend match against Southampton is another strong opportunity to put up a solid performance.

FORWARDS

Odsonne Edouard (21 percent): Like Schlupp, Edouard is one of the few waiver adds at forward coming off a 15.5-point performance with a goal scored during Saturday's 5-1 win over Leeds. Edouard has started four-straight matches while Jordan Ayew (31 percent) impressed even more with two goals at the weekend, though it was his first start in four matches. Of note, Ayew may continue to start with Wilfried Zaha out at least another week or two.

Evan Ferguson (47 percent): I'm going to remain bullish on Ferguson after last week's article despite not starting for Brighton at Tottenham. Ferguson scored a goal in a midweek start against Bournemouth and there remains a ton of upside for the talented young forward if he can wrestle the full-time striker gig away from Danny Welbeck. Brighton are a good team and this could be the last chance to pick up Ferguson under the 50-percent article cutoff.