Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 33

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Bart Verbruggen (14-percent rostered): Verbruggen has started four straight Premier League fixtures for Brighton, fending off Jason Steele to finally give some clarity to the Seagulls goalkeeping situation. Whoever starts for Brighton on Saturday is the stream of the week against Burnley, who are averaging just one goal per match this season. Stefan Ortega (22 percent) remains available in most Fantrax leagues and is worth a pickup if Ederson doesn't get his spot back in the starting XI.

DEFENDERS

Ashley Young (13 percent): Young has started back-to-back fixtures lining up on the right side of midfield and posting point totals of 17.25 and 13.5 while taking three shots, creating three chances and crossing eight times. He's worth an add if he continues in this advanced role, as he also has clean-sheet eligibility due to being classified as a defender on Fantrax. However, you still may need a backup option if Young doesn't start since Everton don't play until Monday against Chelsea.

Sergio Reguilon (34 percent): Reguilon was back to his attacking best at the weekend providing two assists during the 3-3 draw against Aston Villa. He plays in an advanced left wing-back role giving him a boost to his attacking output when Brentford line up in a back three. This week's matchup against Sheffield United at home is the best in the Premier League giving Reguilon and company an excellent shot at a clean sheet, as well as attacking output.

MIDFIELDERS

Kobbie Mainoo (23 percent): While the goal did the heavy lifting for Mainoo during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool, the midfielder has posted two straight matches with double-digit Fantrax points while continuing to start in the United midfield. I wouldn't expect the goals to continue, but Mainoo is a locked-in starter and a consistent source of defensive statistics, especially tackles, while at times chipping in with a chance or two created.

Oscar Bobb (21 percent): Bobb drew the start at the weekend against Crystal Palace, playing a full 90 minutes and scoring 6.5 Fantrax points. The 20-year-old could see another start in a mouth watering matchup at home against Luton Town, who have conceded the third most goals in the Premier League. Bobb drew the start alongside the likes of Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne, who could easily be rested at the weekend following Champions League action in midweek, though City still have a lot to play for in the league title race.

FORWARDS

Morgan Rogers (eight percent): I'm a little late to the party on Rogers, who probably should've been a target last week after scoring 11.5 points in a losing effort to Manchester City. Rogers followed that effort up with 12.5 points against Brentford on Saturday, scoring his first goal of the season. Rogers has started four consecutive matches for Villa and deserves to be rostered more than eight percent, though you may not start him this week with an away trip to Arsenal on the horizon.

Noni Madueke (26 percent): Madueke picked up his first start since February at the weekend, rewarding Mauricio Pochettino's faith by scoring a goal in a 12-point effort against Sheffield United. Madueke has back-to-back appearances with double-digit points after scoring 10.5 points in a limited cameo midweek against Manchester United. The tricky thing with Madueke is that he's no guarantee to start and Chelsea don't play until Monday.