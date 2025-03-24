FPL Gameweek 30 Differentials: Jeremy Doku Relevant Again

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our FPL Differentials series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll provide insight into differential picks who are under five-percent rostered and need consideration in your FPL team.

GOALKEEPER

Ortega could be a good option for a few weeks, as Ederson missed the game before the international break with an abdominal injury. Manchester City will have an FA Cup fixture against Bournemouth before the start of Gameweek 30, so this will give Pep Guardiola several opportunities to share Ederson's condition with the media. Man City host Leicester City and are second in our cheat sheet for probabilities to hold a clean sheet.

DEFENDERS

Mitchell comes in as a potentially differential Crystal Palace defensive option compared to Daniel Munoz, who is 15.7-percent rostered. Crystal Palace have an incredible fixture in Gameweek 30 against Southampton and will have a double gameweek in GW 32.

There's also potential for another double gameweek if they progress further in the FA Cup. Mitchell has provided three assists in his last 13 games, and the addition of Ben Chilwell hasn't been a major detriment to his outlook.

Emerson has zero rostership despite starting 23 games for West Ham this season. When Potter plays a five-at-the-back system, Emerson gets pushed further forward, just like in Gameweek 23 when he scored his team's only goal against Aston Villa.

West Ham play Wolves in Gameweek 30, a match that will struggle for goals on both sides. Emerson has three shots on target in his last four matches and has created two or more chances on three occasions this season.

MIDFIELDERS

Doku comes up against Leicester City, who have conceded the second most goals in the Premier League this season. He's started each of the last four Premier League games for Manchester City, taking six shots and creating five chances.

On the season, Doku has scored three goals and provided four assists in 20 appearances. As usual, he'll be supplying Erling Haaland, who has scored three goals in two games against Leicester. Man City have the highest-implied goal total on the slate and that should mean good things for Doku.

Murphy and Newcastle will hope to carry their Carabao Cup success to the rest of the league season. Murphy assisted Alexander Isak in the Cup final against Liverpool, taking two shots and creating two chances.

The winger has scored five goals and provided eight assists this season and has a good run of fixtures in front of him. Newcastle have a home game in GW 30 against Brentford, followed by Leicester and then a double gameweek against Manchester United and Aston Villa.