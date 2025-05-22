Fulham vs. Man City: Prediction, Odds, Tips & Lineups

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Manchester City look to secure Champions League football when they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Sunday.

Fulham pulled off a stunning come-from-behind win in a west London derby against Brentford last weekend, which puts them in great position to achieve a top-half finish. Marco Silva's side has been a pest to a lot of the top teams in the Premier League and will without a doubt be looking to play spoiler Sunday.

Manchester City got a huge victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday to move them into third place in the table. Pep Guardiola's side is two points clear of sixth place Aston Villa with the goal difference tiebreaker, which means that a draw would more than likely be good enough to get them back into the Champions League.

It's always hard to project Guardiola, especially on a short week, but Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland seem set to lead the way. Meanwhile, Fulham might make a tweak or two after Adama Traore returned to the XI last weekend.

Premier League Best Bets for Manchester City vs. Fulham

Betting on Player Shots

It's his final match in a Manchester City shirt, so it's fitting that Manchester City will target De Bruyne in this match.

He's been their main creator down the stretch, but he's also been taking a ton of shots. Most of them are coming from outside the box when City face low blocks, like the one that Fulham often employ.

De Bruyne's started Manchester City's last nine matches and is averaging three shots per match. Even with Haaland returning to the XI recently, De Bruyne has still taken 12 shots in the last three matches.

I like the value on him to have over 2.5 shots in this match at +100.

Betting on Anytime Assist

The majority of Fulham's creativity comes from crosses out wide.

They've completed the second-most crosses in the Premier League this season and most of their attacks come down the left side of the pitch. When in possession, they typically build out in a 3-2-5, which allows Antonee Robinson to push high up to the opponent's last line of defense.

From there, Robinson will make a ton of overlapping runs with the left winger, as Fulham try to get two on ones out wide to send in the cross.

Robinson leads the Premier League with 29 completed crosses into the penalty area and also has 10 assists.

I like the value on him at +800 to have an assist in this match.

Betting on Both Teams to Score

Manchester City's defense has been consistently getting exposed no matter what type of system Guardiola tries to play.

They've missed Rodri and because they're committing so many players to the attack, they often get exposed in the wide areas, which is what happened against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final. Nico O'Reilly was inverting into the half space in possession, which allowed wing-back Daniel Munoz to get in behind and send a cross into Eberechi Eze for the lone goal.

City are allowing the highest cross completion percentage in the league and in the previous meeting, Fulham created 2.6 expected goals in a 3-2 loss.

There will be chances in this match and I like the value on both teams to score at -175.

Fulham vs. Manchester City Betting Picks

Kevin De Bruyne Over 2.5 shots (+100)

Antonee Robinson Anytime Assist (+800)

Both Teams to Score (-175)

