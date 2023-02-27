This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

The 2023 MLS season started this weekend, and last year's MLS Cup champions, Los Angeles FC, will look to repeat. The LAFC also earned the Supporter's Shield, an award that goes to the team with the best record.

Currently, the LAFC has the best odds to win the MLS Cup in 2023. Those odds are set at +450 at BetMGM MA, but they are not a lock to repeat with teams like the Philadelphia Union (+600) and the New York City FC (+1000) not too far behind.

What about a team like the New England Revolution? Read on to find out if the Revolution has a shot to win the MLS Cup this season.

New England Revolution Odds To Win The MLS Cup in 2023

New England Revolution's odds to win the MLS Cup in 2023 are set at +2800 today at BetMGM MA. They have the 16th-best odds of 29 MLS teams, which puts them in the middle of the pack.

There is some value when it comes to the Revolution's odds to win it all this season. Although they finished with the 10th-best record in the Eastern Conference last season and 20th overall, New England is two years removed from being a dominant team.

Back in 2021, the Revolution was the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference while also having the best record in all of Major League Soccer.

How To Bet On New England Revolution Odds To Win The MLS Cup in 2023?

Can The New England Revolution Win The MLS Cup In 2023?

The New England Revolution may not be a top contender to win the MLS Cup this season like the Los Angeles FC, Philadelphia Union, or the New York City FC, but they are certainly in the conversation as a sleeper team to watch.

The 2021 version of the Revolution managed a record-setting 73 points en route to the Supporter's Sheild while falling short in the quarterfinals of the MLS Cup playoffs. New England also massively regressed in 2022 with a 10th-place finish in the East.

A bounceback is not out of the question. This is a team that is built to right the ship and challenge Eastern Conference powerhouses like New York City and Philly.

