Premier League 2024/25 Season Preview: DraftKings DFS Team Breakdowns

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia preview all 20 Premier League teams ahead of the 2024/25 season from a DFS perspective. They get into the weeds on every team, touching on set-piece situations following a busy and ongoing transfer window. How do the promoted teams look joining the league? Will new managers change how some of the other teams play?

In four segments, they run through every team, providing a crash course to the season for the fans.

Preview 1: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Manchester City, Brentford

Arsenal and Manchester City are once again favorites to win the league and their ball-dominant play will continue to lead DFS conversations. Also included are Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Brentford.

Preview 2: Brighton, Leicester City, Chelsea, Crystal Palace

Jack and Ryan look at some of the more intriguing teams for DFS, including newly-promoted Leicester City, who are now managed by Steve Cooper. Chelsea took Enzo Maresca and could be exciting for DFS again, while Crystal Palace have to make due without Michael Olise. Meanwhile, Brighton are another team with a new manager.

Preview 3: Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Ipswich Town, Man United, Newcastle

Jack and Ryan out six teams with Liverpool a big talking point under new manager Arne Slot. Meanwhile, things haven't changed much for Manchester United and Newcastle, but will new pieces help? And what about newcomer Ipswich Town? Can they be relevant in DFS like Luton Town last season?

Preview 4: Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, West Ham, Wolves

Jack and Ryan start with Tottenham, who look to revive how they started last season under Ange Postecoglou. Morgan Gibbs-White and James Ward-Prowse are set-piece specialists for Nottingham Forest and West Ham, respectively. Ward-Prowse's former team will hope to ride Adam Armstrong, while Wolves added some young pieces to help Pedro Neto, if he stays.

