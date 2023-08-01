Premier League Futures: Bets and Picks For the 2023/24 Season

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

There aren't a ton of options for Premier League futures even though it's less than two weeks before the season. Sportsbooks are scared to release too many things before rosters are finalized, but the basic top four, top six and top half bets are always in play.

As of writing, I couldn't find odds on a team to finish bottom of the table. Once that's out, I'll likely be on Sheffield United, assuming Luton Town are the favorite.

Manchester United not to Finish Top 4 -110 (FanDuel)

According to the odds, United are projected to finish fourth in the table, which is one spot below last season because Liverpool are expected to bounce back. While it's another season of Erik ten Hag, I'm not sold on them being better. Their main transfer in is Mason Mount and with Champions League now on the table, is that enough to get them there? Maybe.

In addition to Man City and Arsenal, I think Liverpool and Newcastle can finish above them, and I wouldn't be surprised if Chelsea and Tottenham have massive turnarounds. United seemed to rely a bit too much on a healthy, in-form Marcus Rashford last season and I'm not sure the depth is there just yet.

Aston Villa to Finish Top 6 +300 (PointsBet)

In kind of the opposite mold of Man United, I think there's value in taking Villa to finish top six. While European play makes things tricky, I don't think they should be that far behind in the odds. They don't have the name of Newcastle or Tottenham, or have the same hype as Brighton, but I think they can get to that level this season.

They get a summer with Unai Emery who joined the club halfway through last campaign. They might have the best center-back depth in the league with Diego Carlos basically a new addition alongside Pau Torres. Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby give them needed depth for UECL competition, something they didn't really need last season. The question will be if Ollie Watkins can continue to improve or if someone can help him in the goalscoring department.

West Ham to Finish Bottom Half -110 (DraftKings)

Are we sure West Ham will be better than last season? Sure, according to a lot of underlying numbers, they underperformed, but they also lost arguably their best player in Declan Rice. With tougher European play on the table, will they be better than last season in league play?

As of early August, they didn't add anyone of great significance and seem to be banking on what they already have. Even with an addition or two, youngster Flynn Downes seems to be the Rice replacement. The situation at forward is "play the most in-form player" and that could be youngster Divin Mubama when the season starts.

At their peak two seasons ago, they finished seventh with 60 goals scored. I assume they'll split the difference with last season's 42 goals, so if they score 48 to 52 goals, is that enough to get top half? I'll take a chance that it won't be.