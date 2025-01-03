Soccer Betting
Premier League Gameweek 20 Betting Tips: Odds, Insights, and Predictions

Christopher Owen 
Published on January 3, 2025

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back from the holidays to bet on six matches in Gameweek 20 of the Premier League. Liverpool and Manchester United may be the biggest game, but it's also the most lopsided according to the odds. That won't stop Chris from finding a way to bet on Mohamed Salah.

Chris also takes on Brentford's trip to Southampton and Fulham hosting Ipswich Town. Brentford have been bad away from home this season, but a change in schedule could be enough for Chris to bet on them.

Ipswich are coming off another massive win, this time against Chelsea, and they'll be hoping for more points at Fulham. However, Fulham are healthy favorites, so is there a good way to bet the match?

For more bets, check out Corners & Wagers and Adam's weekly article.

As for Adam, he's taking different routes in order to find some winning bets. Will Manchester City turn things around against a depleted West Ham side or will the struggles continue? Adam doesn't think the goals will come flying just yet.

Meanwhile, there could be plenty of goals between Tottenham and Newcastle, both sides missing starting center-backs. Adam doesn't think Spurs have enough to win so he's backing a single-game parlay.

To close, Adam bets on a specific team prop between Arsenal and Brighton.

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
