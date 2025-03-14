Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Premier League Gameweek 29 Football Betting Podcast: Tips, Odds and Predictions

Premier League Gameweek 29 Football Betting Podcast: Tips, Odds and Predictions

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on March 14, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

This article is part of our Football Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on Gameweek 29 in the Premier League in addition to Sunday's Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle. They breakdown six matches and provide their six favorite bets. 

Teams are looking for points before the break with a mixed bag of matchups. Manchester City are still looking to finish top four and are just -145 to beat Brighton despite being at the Etihad. Nottingham Forest travel to Ipswich Town in what could be a tricky contest if they aren't careful.

Adam and Chris break down their bets and wonder if Liverpool can bounce back on a short week following Tuesday's defeat to PSG.

For more bets, check out Corners & Wagers and Adam's weekly article.

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Premier League Betting: Tips, Odds & Predictions for Saturday, March 15
Premier League Betting: Tips, Odds & Predictions for Saturday, March 15
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
FPL Gameweek 29 Differentials: Alejandro Garnacho Worth A Look
FPL Gameweek 29 Differentials: Alejandro Garnacho Worth A Look
Europa League Betting Tips: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, March 13
Europa League Betting Tips: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, March 13
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 12
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 12
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, March 12
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, March 12