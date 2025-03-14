Premier League Betting: Tips, Odds & Predictions for Saturday, March 15

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Finally, the international break is coming. Following weeks and months of constant games in league, Cup and UEFA play, things are slowing down. At least at the club level.

Sunday also brings Sunday's Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle. That match is discussed on this week's Kits & Wagers with Chris Owen where six bets are provided in total.

Premier League Best Bets for Wolverhampton at Southampton

Betting tip: Southampton +.5 corners full time -105

Wolves had to sub on Pablo Sarabia last week for goalscorer Marshall Munetsi because they had no offensive creativity without Matheus Cunha. Without Cunha again, I don't think they should be a +105 road favorite against anyone.

Southampton have been bad, but at some point their players have some dignity to actually compete in the Premier League. While I like Southampton at +160 to reach five corners first, there's a chance neither team hits that number. I'm playing it a little safer and think they can at least match the corner number.

The Saints should have more possession and without Cunha, this Wolves team is even a little more defensive than they have already been.

EPL Best Bets for West Ham United at Everton

Betting tip: SGP: Everton double chance + under 2.5 goals = +110

This match could have the lowest implied total of the season if people keep betting the under. As long as West Ham don't change their formation, this Graham Potter group is playing for 1-0 wins. Unfortunately, that also makes them prone to 1-0 losses, which they've done twice in their last four games.

Everton aren't playing as safe under David Moyes, but their games aren't crazy. Last weekend, Wolves and Everton combined for 13 shots and 1.55 xG. At Goodison, I expect the Toffees to swarm and the Hammers to sit back the majority of the way.

I think Everton corners are a good bet with -1.5 for the game standing out. Instead, I'll join the public and take Everton double chance with the under.

Premier League Best Bets for Brentford at AFC Bournemouth

Betting tip: SGP: Bournemouth moneyline + BOU over 1.5 goals = -115

Brentford are having a good season, but I don't think this is a good matchup for their defense. Bournemouth are going to pressure the Bees in the final third and get into numerous good situations because of it.

Brentford won the first meeting 3-2, but Bournemouth still managed 2.61 xG. While recent history between these clubs suggests Brentford have the edge (Bournemouth last won in 2021), I think this is a good spot for the Cherries to get back to winning, having not done so in their last four in all competitions.

Premier League Betting Picks Saturday, March 15; Gameweek 29

