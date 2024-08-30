Soccer Betting
Premier League Gameweek 3: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on August 30, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen run through their bets for Gameweek 3 in the Premier League. Arsenal and Brighton kick off the weekend in a contest between two undefeated teams. Can the Gunners secure another clean sheet or will Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh cause trouble on the wings?

They also bet on Sunday's matches, one of which involves a tasty matchup between Tottenham and Newcastle. Neither team has started the season in overly great form and the odds are split despite the Magpies being at home.

Closing up Gameweek 3 is yet another Manchester United and Liverpool matchup. Liverpool struggled to convert their chances in last season's meetings, but a different style of play from Arne Slot could make things more difficult for the home side.

How many teams will be on nine points going into the first international break? What's the best way to bet corners one year after the new stoppage time rules?

Adam and Chris break down their bets for an enticing weekend of football.

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

